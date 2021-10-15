John C. Lilly and the Solid State Entity



John Lilly wrote about encountering "The Solid State Entity" during one of his an acid trips in a sensory deprivation chamber experiments he did back in the 60's. It's in a book The Scientist- A Metaphysical Autobiography, about him talking with dolphins and these experiments.



The Solid State Entity is this Borg thing that travels through the universe, sending out transmissions to a planet's organisms to begin assembling it, from the wheel to radio, to wifi, to transhumanism, until the AI takes over the planet Terminator and Matrix style.



Then when it's advanced enough it evacuates the planet atmosphere and through technology breaks out of the Sun's orbit like a spaceship and move on a trajectory to join up with the Solid State Entity which is in another part of the universe, and assimilates the planet into the Entity.