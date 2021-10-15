© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John C. Lilly and the Solid State Entity
Follow
1
Share
Report
16 views • October 15, 2021
John C. Lilly and the Solid State Entity
John Lilly wrote about encountering "The Solid State Entity" during one of his an acid trips in a sensory deprivation chamber experiments he did back in the 60's. It's in a book The Scientist- A Metaphysical Autobiography, about him talking with dolphins and these experiments.
The Solid State Entity is this Borg thing that travels through the universe, sending out transmissions to a planet's organisms to begin assembling it, from the wheel to radio, to wifi, to transhumanism, until the AI takes over the planet Terminator and Matrix style.
Then when it's advanced enough it evacuates the planet atmosphere and through technology breaks out of the Sun's orbit like a spaceship and move on a trajectory to join up with the Solid State Entity which is in another part of the universe, and assimilates the planet into the Entity.
John Lilly wrote about encountering "The Solid State Entity" during one of his an acid trips in a sensory deprivation chamber experiments he did back in the 60's. It's in a book The Scientist- A Metaphysical Autobiography, about him talking with dolphins and these experiments.
The Solid State Entity is this Borg thing that travels through the universe, sending out transmissions to a planet's organisms to begin assembling it, from the wheel to radio, to wifi, to transhumanism, until the AI takes over the planet Terminator and Matrix style.
Then when it's advanced enough it evacuates the planet atmosphere and through technology breaks out of the Sun's orbit like a spaceship and move on a trajectory to join up with the Solid State Entity which is in another part of the universe, and assimilates the planet into the Entity.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.