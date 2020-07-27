HANNA HAMMERS SOUTH TEXAS! Unleashes Extensive Flooding and Mass Power Outages!

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More than 240,000 customers were without power in South Texas Sunday afternoon.
Hanna smashed boats in a Corpus Christi marina, and three people were trapped on a sinking sailboat.
More than five feet of storm surge washed over beaches as the hurricane made landfall.
Floodwaters washed into an obstetrics hospital in Reynosa, Mexico.-
Learn More:
https://weather.com/safety/hurricane/news/2020-07-26-tropical-storm-hanna-south-texas-northeast-mexico-flooding-high
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