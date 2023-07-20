Create New Account
How to tell the difference between edible chickweed and toxic petty spurge MVI_1898
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday

Here in Perth I have petty spurge – Euphorbia peplus – coming up with chickweed – Stellaria media – every winter, and when tangled together, it’s easy to confuse them. I eat the chickweed, and so run the risk of eating the petty spurge, which I assume is toxic. Here are some visual differences.

nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalgarlichomeparsleyaloe verawinter cropsnettlenatural medicineslemon grasschickweedhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potspetty spurgenettles

