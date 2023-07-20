How to tell the difference between edible chickweed and toxic petty spurge MVI_1898

Here in Perth I have petty spurge –
Euphorbia peplus – coming up with chickweed – Stellaria media – every winter,
and when tangled together, it’s easy to confuse them. I eat the chickweed, and
so run the risk of eating the petty spurge, which I assume is toxic. Here are
some visual differences.
