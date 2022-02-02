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Law Enforcement: Time to Locate Your Balls
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141 views • February 02, 2022
My great-grandmother had more toughness than you. No, seriously. She's why you can enjoy an alcoholic beverage without breaking the law today: she (a poor Italian immigrant) stood up to authority during the prohibition. Legend has it she threw the policeman over a fence. You're welcome.
Freedom isn't won on a battlefield. The moment a man decides to claim freedom, it's done. When you decide to "just follow orders" despite your conscience knowing better, you've lost your freedom. It's gone.
Choosing the easy path today will cost future generations.
So man up. There are consequences either way. Do the moral thing.
https://pathlifecoaching.net/education/articles/
Freedom isn't won on a battlefield. The moment a man decides to claim freedom, it's done. When you decide to "just follow orders" despite your conscience knowing better, you've lost your freedom. It's gone.
Choosing the easy path today will cost future generations.
So man up. There are consequences either way. Do the moral thing.
https://pathlifecoaching.net/education/articles/
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