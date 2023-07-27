The Cosmic Hoax: An Expose (English subtitles)

In this urgent and groundbreaking film, Dr. Greer exposes the lies pushed by the National Security State, war profiteers and the corporate media, and shows us how we can avoid a conflict far worse than the Iraq war. For the first time ever and exclusively for this film, senior Russian military, government and space officials step forward and join their American counterparts in an historic call for peace on Earth and in space.

In the summer of 1977, aerospace executive Dr. Carol Rosin received a deathbed confession from her boss and mentor, Wernher Von Braun, the prolific rocket engineer who left Nazi Germany as part of Operation Paperclip to work for NASA. Von Braun used his dying breath to warn Carol of a terrible plan: the disclosure of peaceful Extraterrestrial Civilizations would eventually be hijacked and spun as a threat in order to embolden and enrich the Military-Industrial Complex and justify a global fascist takeover. This plot, he claimed, would culminate in a hoaxed alien invasion that would fool every military and political leader on the planet: A cosmic 9-11.

The fight against UFO secrecy is not as simple as getting governments to admit they’re real: We must ensure that ETs are not spun as an ultimate Boogeyman to justify the consolidation of power on Earth or the weaponization of space. From the founding of Trump’s Space Force to mainstream media propaganda about the “threat to National Security” posed by UFOs, we are witnessing the final stages of the playbook Wernher Von Braun warned about nearly half a century ago.

