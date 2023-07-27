The Cosmic Hoax: An Expose (English subtitles)

In this urgent and groundbreaking film, Dr. Greer exposes the lies pushed by the National Security State, war profiteers and the corporate media, and shows us how we can avoid a conflict far worse than the Iraq war. For the first time ever and exclusively for this film, senior Russian military, government and space officials step forward and join their American counterparts in an historic call for peace on Earth and in space.
In the summer of 1977, aerospace executive Dr. Carol Rosin received a deathbed confession from her boss and mentor, Wernher Von Braun, the prolific rocket engineer who left Nazi Germany as part of Operation Paperclip to work for NASA. Von Braun used his dying breath to warn Carol of a terrible plan: the disclosure of peaceful Extraterrestrial Civilizations would eventually be hijacked and spun as a threat in order to embolden and enrich the Military-Industrial Complex and justify a global fascist takeover. This plot, he claimed, would culminate in a hoaxed alien invasion that would fool every military and political leader on the planet: A cosmic 9-11.
The fight against UFO secrecy is not as simple as getting governments to admit they’re real: We must ensure that ETs are not spun as an ultimate Boogeyman to justify the consolidation of power on Earth or the weaponization of space. From the founding of Trump’s Space Force to mainstream media propaganda about the “threat to National Security” posed by UFOs, we are witnessing the final stages of the playbook Wernher Von Braun warned about nearly half a century ago.
This film explores:
- How the Military-Industrial Complex that Eisenhower warned us about is really founded in illegal UFO secrecy
- How the Establishment manufactures consent for endless war
- How a hoaxed alien invasion could be staged with existing, classified technology
- The case for the non-hostility of Extraterrestrial Civilizations
- How racist propaganda methods are being used to demonize ETs, much like other cultures and ethnicities were historically dehumanized to justify violence against them
- How rogue military operatives have been staging “alien abductions” and animal mutilations for decades as part of a psychological warfare campaign
- How we can course-correct and establish peaceful relations with ET civilizations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.