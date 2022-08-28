Richard Burdick's *Immune Boost*, for solo piano with tape, Op. 256b

Written March 27, 2020 right at the start of the Covid stuff, I planed a whole series of music that had a healing frequency built in. I tried to get provincial and federal funding to write this cycle, but for some reason there was no interest in healing sound music.

Some of my notes and grant application for the cycle can be seen here:

https://i-ching-music.com/opus256x.html

The real page for this work is here:

https://i-ching-music.com/opus256.html