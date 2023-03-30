Create New Account
CMD T-80 and T-72 tank groups metropolitan fighting preparation
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago
Russia Ukraine Updates


March 29, 2023


🎯 Inside the preparation in the back region of the military activity, the servicemen further develop the metropolitan fighting tank abilities. The tank teams work on terminating at focuses while moving a tank in the midst of restricted perceivability under extreme foe capability.


◽️Likewise, the tank groups practice the activities of the help tank, which plays out the fire front of the activities of the leading edge tank and obliteration of recognized capability.


After the preparation, the soldiers are sent into a battle region to play out the expected reason undertakings.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fahry-cmd-t-80-and-t-72-tank-groups-metropolitan-fighting-preparation.html

russia war ukraine tanks fighting t-72 t-80 cmd tank groups metropolitan preparation

