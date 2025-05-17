[Bidan] Hur Audio Released

Movie Subplot Twist: Joe’s Mental Decline Exposed

* This is a mop-up story — and part of the soft reveal process re: Joe being long gone.

* So it’s another redpill for the normies.

* The content of these recordings was already well known, but Joe’s gonzo condition wasn’t (or it was being covered up).

* Whoever/whatever is role-playing him on these tapes is a good actor. Cognitive impairment is tough to portray convincingly.

* When the truth is fully exposed, the Weekend At Bernie’s [p]residency will be null and void.





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (16 May 2025)

https://youtu.be/Ij1LiptKkpQ