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Russian Military De-Miners are Clearing Explosive Devices From the Liberated Territories of the Lugansk People's Republic. 052122
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171 views • May 21, 2022
Russian military deminers are clearing explosive devices from the liberated territories of the Lugansk People's Republic.
▫️Particular attention is being paid to roads, areas adjacent to important life support facilities in the Republic, as well as agricultural land.
▫️In the course of their work, deminers are detecting and defusing anti-tank and anti-personnel mines and landmines planted by Ukrainian nationalists to ensure that they cannot be removed.
▫️Engineers note that the areas mined by Ukrainian nationalists are protected by numerous traps and tripwires.
▫️All detected explosive devices are destroyed on the spot using overhead charges.
▫️ In particularly dangerous areas, Uran 6 robotic demining complexes are widely used to destroy pressure mines.
▫️Particular attention is being paid to roads, areas adjacent to important life support facilities in the Republic, as well as agricultural land.
▫️In the course of their work, deminers are detecting and defusing anti-tank and anti-personnel mines and landmines planted by Ukrainian nationalists to ensure that they cannot be removed.
▫️Engineers note that the areas mined by Ukrainian nationalists are protected by numerous traps and tripwires.
▫️All detected explosive devices are destroyed on the spot using overhead charges.
▫️ In particularly dangerous areas, Uran 6 robotic demining complexes are widely used to destroy pressure mines.
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