THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 47: Justice and Prayer

In the parable of the lost sheep, Jesus wanted the disciples to know that He had come to save the lost. Even if there are seven billion people on earth today, the God-man was going to sacrifice His life and make atonement for each individual.

Everyone has value in God’s eyes. When it comes to conflicts, the Son of God advocated a straightforward procedure. He did not want Christians to use secular courts to reconcile their conflicts. He was explicit that they should be resolved within the church.

Then Matthew’s account explores the power of prayer and what occurs when two believers come together and agree on a certain request. Jesus stated that anytime two or more believers petition our heavenly Father, Jesus is in the midst of them. The Devil hates prayer more than any other activity because He knows the power of heaven awaits. When likeminded believers join in prayer, it can move mountains and change hearts.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1946.pdf

RLJ-1946 -- JANUARY 21, 2024

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