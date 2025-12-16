The Russian side has no intention of making concessions on Donbass, Novorossiya, and Crimea in any form. This is not up for discussion - Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov

"We have five regions, and we can't compromise on them under any circumstances, because this would be a revision of a very fundamental element of our statehood, enshrined in our constitution," - emphasized the deputy minister.

Adding:

The main statements from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service:

➡️The UK leadership is "desperately pushing through" the theft of frozen Russian assets in contacts with the EU;

➡️The British falsely claim that Russia promised the US to allocate frozen assets to joint projects;

➡️London is urging the European Commission to justify the theft of Russian money by exploiting loopholes in the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU;

➡️British officials want to blackmail the US with the prospects of Europe's rapprochement with China;

➡️ London is conveying false information to Brussels that Trump is allegedly seeking a compromise with Russia for financial gain.



