© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian side has no intention of making concessions on Donbass, Novorossiya, and Crimea in any form. This is not up for discussion - Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov
"We have five regions, and we can't compromise on them under any circumstances, because this would be a revision of a very fundamental element of our statehood, enshrined in our constitution," - emphasized the deputy minister.
Adding:
The main statements from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service:
➡️The UK leadership is "desperately pushing through" the theft of frozen Russian assets in contacts with the EU;
➡️The British falsely claim that Russia promised the US to allocate frozen assets to joint projects;
➡️London is urging the European Commission to justify the theft of Russian money by exploiting loopholes in the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU;
➡️British officials want to blackmail the US with the prospects of Europe's rapprochement with China;
➡️ London is conveying false information to Brussels that Trump is allegedly seeking a compromise with Russia for financial gain.