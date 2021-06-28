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Hey Obama! Forcing Children to Stay in School Is a Confession of Epic Failure!
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30 views • June 28, 2021
Repeat after me everyone -- children are not to be used as hostages, children are not to be used as hostages...
A review of the recent State of the Union address by Barack Obama, and some notes on the scandal emanating from everyone's favorite Pillsbury doughbag from hell, Newt Gingrich. Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
A review of the recent State of the Union address by Barack Obama, and some notes on the scandal emanating from everyone's favorite Pillsbury doughbag from hell, Newt Gingrich. Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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