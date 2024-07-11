BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PARRHESIA, DOG KINGS & CAPSTONE FUNDED GENOCIDE -- SOFIA SMALLSTORM
A Parrhesia is one who gives honest advice to a leader, even if that advice is difficult or challenging. A good leader listens and heeds the good advice of his Parrhesia, a doh king like Joe Biden not only does not listen to good counsel, he gets angry and destroys his nation any way. Sofia Smallstorm joins me to discuss this and the capstone money funding Democide.


newstreasontrendinggodsgt reportabortionirsfedww3bidentaxessofia smallstormwefparrhesiadog kingscapstone funded genocide
