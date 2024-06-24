💥🇺🇦 A Ukrainian troop concentration was detected in the settlement of Grigorovka near Chasov Yar.





Based on the movement of AFU soldiers on the outskirts of Grigorovka, reconnaissance from Brigade Sever-V discovered several buildings where the AFU were hiding.

The brigade's artillery received the enemy's location coordinates and accurately struck all the targets.





Via: @Sever_Z