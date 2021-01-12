11th January THIRD Update Current News.

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Can't verify this, but uploading this anyway out of interest due to content.. His talk of Q is off-putting, is this another PsyOp? Will give him the benefit of the doubt until the 20th.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6X4wX_4qOiY
Simon Parkes