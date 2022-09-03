Mandatory Fads

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* Life is often dictated by them.
* Why do ‘Republican leaders’ i.e. RINOs fall for all of them?
* Whatever the new required belief is, it emerges out of nowhere — and because it can’t be defended, it’s imposed.
* Ask yourself: are they asking me or telling me?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 September 2022