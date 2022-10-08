8-10-2022 "Coz every little thing's gonna be alright"

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Episode 83
The very minute I saw news of the FBI raid, this Bob Marley song immediately started playing in my head. The worse the Dems and lefties get, the more aggressive and out of control they become, them more peace I feel that there is a plan in place to destroy this entire corrupt system.
Watch Devolution for Dummies by Patrick Gunnels below (Skip the first 20 minutes to get to the main subject matter):
https://rumble.com/v1f092f-devolution-for-dummies.html
Last night's X22 report here:
https://x22report.com/door-has-been-openedthe-enormity-of-what-is-coming-will-shock-the-worldnow-they-all-lose-ep-2846/
Last night's On The Fringe with DRS here:
https://rumble.com/v1fe1pf-the-deep-state-stepped-in-it-this-time.html
Monday night's Just Human podcast here:
https://rumble.com/v1f92w3-just-human-122.html
Watch yesterday's And We Know here:
https://rumble.com/v1fdukx-8.9.22-video-always-10-steps-ahead-the-raid-coverup-we-watch-and-laugh-awak.html