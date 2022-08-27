And We Know 8.25.2022: Interview w Gen. Flynn - Local Action = National IMPACT! Together AMERICA can defeat the [DS]

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LT of And We Know
August 25, 2022
What an opportunity we have thanks to the supporters of this channel And We Know. Without you none of these interviews would be possible. Gen. Flynn discussed today what he sees and how we can support this Nation. We also talked about Faith and Family and Friends w/ prayer.
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