Amazon debuts fully autonomous warehouse robot

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RT.During the company’s re:MARS event in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Amazon unveiled Proteus, its first ‘fully autonomous mobile robot.’ Proteus will be put to work on Amazon warehouse floors, moving packages around so human employees can focus on ‘more rewarding work’
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