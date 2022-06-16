The Crypto Market Continues To Collapse and a Lot of the Low Quality Projects Are Going to Zero

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https://gnews.org/post/p52o819e
06/14/2022 Ben McMillan: Crypto is experiencing the hype, the speculative excess, and the irrational exuberance like these tech stocks of the late 90s, and we’re seeing a lot of the low quality projects are going to zero. But eventually crypto will be a stronger ecosystem, when it does.