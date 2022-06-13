Another Burial Site from the Great Patriotic War was Found near Minsk. 061322

Another burial site from the Great Patriotic War was found near Minsk.





Numerous skeletal remains are buried in the grave pit. Now investigative actions are being carried out here in the framework of the case of the genocide of the Belarusian people.





A soldier's medallion with a paper form was found. The identity of the deceased has also been established - this is a Red Army soldier born in the Kalinin (now Tver) region of Russia.