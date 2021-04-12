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The Age Of Walking Mutations Is Upon Us
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332 views • April 12, 2021
A hidden world of mutated rats, cows, guinea pigs, and sheep is only the entry way into a bizarre future few are prepared for. The Chinese experiments on human beings constitutes a new race for a super humanity. But first countless mutated experiments must be foisted upon Planet Earth. As life extension technology continues its mad search for the Lazarus Gene by the arbiters of the New World Order.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=607479deb5377e198c36e704
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=607479deb5377e198c36e704
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