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Sovereign Nation - S1/E2: “Communism Comes To America” - Hosts Jon Matthews
Sovereign Nation TV
Sovereign Nation TV
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11 views • September 19, 2021
E2 – The Enemy Within; Communism Come To AmericaIn this episode  Jon and Joe discuss the ever-growing infiltration of Communist ideals within the very walls of Congress and across boardrooms of corporate America regurgitated from the echo chambers of media outlets.  We interview Dr. Wen Chen who grew up in China at the end of their Cultural Revolution.  Dr. Chen came to the U.S. in 1994 for graduate school, receiving her PhD in Biology at California Institute of Technology in 2000.  She is a board member for Caltech Women in Biology and Bioengineering.  Dr. Chen discussed how the Chinese have infiltrated our government using economics and the relationship between China, the CDC and WHO regarding the research of the Chinese Wuhan virus.

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