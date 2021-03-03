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The 7-step Recipe For Creating Vaccine Demand
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80 views • March 03, 2021
The Center For Disease Control has become the Marketing arm of "Global Heath's" vaccine mania.
As the nation's health protection agency you would expect CDC to be a government agency. It is not. It is a privately owned agency and its agenda is to support its big pharma stakeholders and investors
What person is the main Vaccine Maniac? Bill Gates. RFK Jr seems to agree. Lots of info in this video.
To support my work, you can contribute through Paypal or via Regular mail:
paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
or
PO Box: amazingpolly.net/contact/html
References:
Huffpo Article Marketing FLU Vaccines: https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/lawrence-solomon/death-by-influenza_b_4661442.html?guccounter=1
RFK Jr instagram posts https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/04/robert-f-kennedy-jr-exposes-bill-gates-vaccine-dictatorship-plan-cites-gates-twisted-messiah-complex/
Vaccine Fevers: https://cpi.probeinternational.org/2004/10/24/vaccine-fevers/
Grady Prof Nowak: https://grady.uga.edu/grady-college-professor-to-serve-as-communication-consultant-for-polio-eradication-initiative/
VIDEO The Next News Network Gates / St Louis Fed guy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMkZ5_BZ7rM&;feature=emb_logo
VIDEO Bill Gates Foege: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgZwroXzar8&;feature=emb_logo
Task Force Global Health: https://taskforce.org/who-we-are/
CNBC: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/18/coronavirus-world-bank-pandemic-bond-investors-face-big-losses.html
As the nation's health protection agency you would expect CDC to be a government agency. It is not. It is a privately owned agency and its agenda is to support its big pharma stakeholders and investors
What person is the main Vaccine Maniac? Bill Gates. RFK Jr seems to agree. Lots of info in this video.
To support my work, you can contribute through Paypal or via Regular mail:
paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
or
PO Box: amazingpolly.net/contact/html
References:
Huffpo Article Marketing FLU Vaccines: https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/lawrence-solomon/death-by-influenza_b_4661442.html?guccounter=1
RFK Jr instagram posts https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/04/robert-f-kennedy-jr-exposes-bill-gates-vaccine-dictatorship-plan-cites-gates-twisted-messiah-complex/
Vaccine Fevers: https://cpi.probeinternational.org/2004/10/24/vaccine-fevers/
Grady Prof Nowak: https://grady.uga.edu/grady-college-professor-to-serve-as-communication-consultant-for-polio-eradication-initiative/
VIDEO The Next News Network Gates / St Louis Fed guy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMkZ5_BZ7rM&;feature=emb_logo
VIDEO Bill Gates Foege: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgZwroXzar8&;feature=emb_logo
Task Force Global Health: https://taskforce.org/who-we-are/
CNBC: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/18/coronavirus-world-bank-pandemic-bond-investors-face-big-losses.html
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