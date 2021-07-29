Armstrong - US Government Created Bitcoin and Manages Price

This clip is from the 1-hour interview and can be watched here:



Financial System Has Come to an End – Martin Armstrong

By Greg Hunter On July 24, 2021



Armstrong explains, “The system has come to an end. They know they can no longer borrow indefinitely. So, what is this “Great Reset’? It is basically a move to redesign the world monetary system. They are going to stop the borrowing that they are doing, and they are just going to print. You also have this move for a digital currency. Once they move to a digital currency, they can impose negative interest rates and just take money out of your account at will. People don’t realize what this really is. . . . I believe Bitcoin was started by the government to get this whole ball going. If I gave you a $100 bill, they don’t know where I got the $100 bill from. However, if I give you that in Bitcoin, not only do they know I gave it to you, but they know where I got it from. It can be completely traced all the way down. That is a tax authority’s dream. You have to understand what they are selling is really a totalitarian regime.”



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