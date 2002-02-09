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Marie Laforêt chez Ardisson, le 9 février 2002 (témoignage)
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44 views • October 24, 2020
En février 2002, Marie Laforêt tentait d’alerter l’opinion publique sur le fait que la France était sous le contrôle d’une puissance occulte. Elle dénonçait aussi clairement la franc-maçonnerie. Elle a été ridiculisée, traînée dans la boue. Si elle n’avait pas été une fervente catholique, peut-être en aurait-il été autrement ? Les choses n’ont guère changé aujourd’hui. Le pouvoir profond, qui a la mainmise sur la France, continue de nous détruire. Et malheureusement, le Français dont le cerveau est lavé, essoré et rincé, ne comprend plus rien. Et c’est sans comprendre le pourquoi du comment, qu’il voit ses libertés s’évaporer.
Une femme courageuse, que cette Marie Laforêt. Et surprenante, aussi :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oY_paPRS3p8
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Une femme courageuse, que cette Marie Laforêt. Et surprenante, aussi :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oY_paPRS3p8
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes autres chaînes :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/ (en cours d’aménagement)
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