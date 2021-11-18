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Forced Vaccinations are here Folks. Coming soon to a town near you!
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161 views • November 18, 2021
Forced Vaccinations are here Folks. Coming soon to a town near you!
AUSTRALIA ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP TURNS OUT TO BE A WARRANT FOR COVID?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G7OARZWmB7So/
ALEXANDER FROM AUSTRIA SAYS OFFICIALS DISCUSSING FORCED VACCINATION OF EVERYONE BY CHRISTMAS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PGFU8CXGOkja/
AUSTRALIA ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP TURNS OUT TO BE A WARRANT FOR COVID?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G7OARZWmB7So/
ALEXANDER FROM AUSTRIA SAYS OFFICIALS DISCUSSING FORCED VACCINATION OF EVERYONE BY CHRISTMAS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PGFU8CXGOkja/
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