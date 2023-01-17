Satanist & demon-possessed pastors are deceiving millions to death & covering-up Satan & mocking God

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2023). Satanist and demon-possessed pastors are misleading millions of Western feminist nations' "Bible verses redefining, women's head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled" fake Christians to fight against God's judgment that is coming upon them by sword and famine and plague and demon armies. Demons take over their governments and Western feminist nations, when they redefine Bible verses and remove Jesus and replace him with foreign gods and destroy society. These demon-possessed pastors depict God as an angry God & not as a loving God. They cover-up Satan Lucifer's Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar Illuminati NWO leaders' true identities and crimes & organizations & names, because they are afraid of assassination attempts and ridicule by their church donators as a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac. They do not tell their church donators to repent of their "redefining Bible verse and rebelling against women's head coverings, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s pants, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes, and doing hundreds of other things, that are causing judgment to fall upon them and allowing the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar elites and fallen angel incarnate avatar elites to take over their Western feminist nations to exterminate them with sword & famine & plague & demon armies. Instead, they mislead all their church donators to politics and social movements to fight the government and opposing political factions, in order to try to cause Satan Lucifer’s division and war that will help bring in his NWO martial law and extermination of the human specie. These demon-possessed pastors are emissaries of Satan Lucifer, and that is why he does not try to kill them or kick them out of their pastor’s jobs. He blesses them with millions of “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” church donators and church members. If the blind lead the blind, and the dumb preach to the dumb, and the wicked brainwashed the wicked, then they will all get killed by the reptilian hybrids and ape hybrids whom they are covering-up and hiding and condoning by their silence, and by their refusal to expose who these people are to God’s spiritual prayer army. These brain-dead pastors are leading everyone to revolt and civil war and martial law and imprisonment and execution and to be eaten by their reptilian hybrid elites whom they are covering-up, since they do not want to be ridiculed by their church donators and assassinated by the reptilian hybrid elites for exposing the real truth. They hide the truth of God from them, and they just rouse up the crowd to their social movements and political solutions. These church donators do not kick out these pastors, so they are the same type of people who gather to them. In a church, there is not only one of Satan Lucifer’s pastor, but there are many pastors who are caretakers. It is the group of many apostles and elders who teach and run the church, and not just one pastor who holds a full-time salaried & insurance benefit modern fake job over the church of God. These fake pastors hide all this information for Satan Lucifer, so that they can continue to keep their jobs and salaries and stealing fake tithes. Satan Lucifer’s churches should not be sending out young missionaries from the bottom. According to God’s Word, it is the top leaders of the church that is sent out as apostles. The most experienced leaders are supposed to go out of the church every time, according to the Bible. If old leadership sits in the church, new leadership cannot emerge.





