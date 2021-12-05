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Episode 177 - The Truth About November 2021 - Silence is Violence
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61 views • December 05, 2021
Some of the most important stories are those that the alphabet soup, conspiracy media does NOT cover. That was certainly the case in November 2021. Thus the subtitle of this episode - "silence is violence."
Stories like the Christmas parade massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin by a self-professed racist, black supremacist and the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell top the list.
Beyond those non-covered stories, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse dominated the news cycle along with the latest Covid news. All in all, it was yet another eventful month.
Stories like the Christmas parade massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin by a self-professed racist, black supremacist and the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell top the list.
Beyond those non-covered stories, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse dominated the news cycle along with the latest Covid news. All in all, it was yet another eventful month.
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