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FULL SHOW: Biden Announces Biological Research For New Coronaviruses In Another Wuhan Lab
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141 views • January 01, 2022
The final Infowars transmission of 2021 kicks off with a bang. First a dedication to our great Veterans. Ends with perhaps a taste of the flavor for 2022 as it appears an airstrike has happened in Syria. Owen discusses the latest covid developments and how Biden and China are now doing new covid virus research in Wuhan. The biggest myths of 2021 exposed. The expectations for 2022 discussed. Owen takes calls for the New Years Eve special. Happy New Years from Infowars!
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