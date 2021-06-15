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Legalized Shoplifting In San Francisco. So Wonderful And So Free But You Do Need To Bring Your Own Shoplifting Bags.
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35717 views • June 15, 2021
Petty theft is no problem if you shoplift in San Francisco. You won't be arrested and you won't be stopped. Just walk in or even ride your bike into any San Francisco retailer and grab all you can and then hit the road to make your free escape. This makes shopping much more efficient and faster and the best part is you can save a whole lot. Aren't those democrats so smart? This could become a popular program which could then spread to all other parts of the country. Simply inquire with your local democrat mayor or governor to see when this great program and opportunity will be coming to a city or town near you.
Video provided by Walgreens on Gough and Fell Streets in San Francisco.
Video provided by Walgreens on Gough and Fell Streets in San Francisco.
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