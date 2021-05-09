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Jesus and his purpose on Earth (full talk with onscreen transcript) - Theologian Alan Watts - from circa 1970
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51 views • May 09, 2021
This is the full talk on Christianity from the point of view of Alan Watts, with a helpful onscreen transcript so you can follow along. Watts talks about the teachings of Jesus, and what Christianity is and what it has become. He differentiates the Religion of Jesus from the one that surrounds Jesus. The Gospel, the "Good News" that Jesus was sent by God to impart upon the Earth... was to awaken us all "The Christ" within each of us. ~JT
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