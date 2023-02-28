Globalist WARMONGERS Dragging Nations Into WW3! Proxy Wars SPIRALING Out Of Control As China Backs Russia

The war in Ukraine has been fabricated by the deep state!

David Pyne joins Stew to talk about the globalist plan to plunge the world into WW3.

Every man in Ukraine between the ages of 18 and 50 has been mobilized.

158K Ukrainian troops and civilians have been killed so far.

Contrary to western media propaganda, Putin has fought the war in an honorable way and has not directly targeted civilians.

NATO provoked the war in Ukraine and refused to listen to Putin’s warning for the last 15 years.

If Texas had succeeded 30 years ago and allied with Russia, the U.S. government would have bombed and invaded the state and called it a “defensive war”.

If we continue fighting the proxy war in Ukraine it could result in our destruction from Russian and Chinese nuclear and EMP weapons.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network