Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Government is Blocking Relief Going to Maui, but the People are Resourceful
channel image
High Hopes
2716 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
308 views
Published 20 hours ago

Pirate Pete


Aug 17, 2023


Its great to see some supplies actually getting to the island of Maui...

Apparently a lot of people charity was STOPPED by the govt agencies...


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/IgMINtBBZzcm/

Keywords
governmenthawaiipeoplemauipirate peteblocking reliefresourcefulsome supplies getting through

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket