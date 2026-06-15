Zelensky and the gang came to the Lavra, and are trying to act like they care.

Of course - couldn't find one of these guys anywhere close to the Lavra when the police raided it and prevented the people from attending a service, or when Zelensky was hosting events in this holy place they all of a sudden care so much about. But need to badmouth Russia so there they are!



Thumbnail added: As predicted, Ukrainian media and Western outlets are blaming Russia for the fire at the Pechersk Lavra. Here's what the evidence actually shows.

Aerial photographs published by Ukrainian media show no debris field around the cathedral — a telltale sign of a direct explosive impact. The roof burned. The walls and golden domes remain standing. That is not what a precision strike looks like.

Adding:

The Western media is, of course, saying that the Ukrainian AD failure is "Russia attacking Christianity" but let's remember how Ukrainians themselves are treating the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra - display Banksy's graffiti there, use it as a set for shows, and, of course, they raided it mulitple times and attacked the believers (and these are just examples off the top of our heads). Anyone in the West wants to address that maybe?

More:

This is what's been happening to Orthodox churches all over Ukraine under the Zelensky regime - police raids, people mocking the believers trying to stand up to the authorities, buildings desecrated, priests abused and imprisoned, relics sold to private collections. No pro-Ukraine bloggers or journalists want to touch this topic but they are crying crocodile tears over the Lavra

@DDGeopolitics