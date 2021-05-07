© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR.PIERRE KORY TALKS ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS & THE BIG SCIENCE DISINFORMATION
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • May 07, 2021
WHEN YOU OR A LOVED ONE IS AT DEATHS DOOR.... YOU WILL TRY ANTHING TO BRING THEM/YOU BACK! BY THE HOSPITAL COVID PROTOCOLS OF THE PATIENT MUST BE IN HOSPITAL, ALONE, THERE IS NO ADVOCATE FOR THEM! THE WHITE COATS CAN DO ANYTHING THEY WANT TO THEM... AND THEY HAVE!!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.