Enjoy This Christmas Season - It May Be The Last One In Normal Times
The Appearance
ENJOY THIS CHRISTMAS SEASON, IT MAY BE OUR LAST

https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/enjoy-this-christmas-season-it-may


2025 DEPOPULATION NIGHTMARE

https://thewashingtonstandard.com/is-deagels-2025-depopulation-nightmare-unfolding-a-startling-correlation-with-shocking-quadruple-vaccinated-mortality-rates-certainly-suggests-so/


https://wendelllmalone.substack.com/p/is-deagels-2025-depopulation-forecast


GUYANA SAYS OIL PRODUCERS MOVING

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/guyana-says-oil-producers-moving-192420133.html


OBAMA INFLUENCED THE NETFLIX NEW MOVIE

https://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/news/barack-obamas-leave-the-world-behind-role-explained-how-the-former-president-influenced-netflixs-new-movie/ar-AA1lhi6N


CARLSON: KEEP UP TRUMP PROSECUTIONS AND YOU WILL GET VIOLENCE

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/12/11/tucker-carlson-on-trump-prosecutions-youre-going-to-get-violence-if-you-keep-this-sh-t-up/


NEW ARGENTINA PRESIDENT SHAKING THINGS UP

https://redstate.com/bonchie/2023/12/11/javier-milei-takes-office-in-argentina-and-his-first-move-immediately-triggers-the-press-n2167410


