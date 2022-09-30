1611 King James Bible First Edition Facsimile Reproductions

http://WWW.GREATSITE.COM presents the 1611 King James Bible First Edition Facsimile Reproduction. The King James Bible is the most printed book in the history of the world. This is the best-selling item on our entire website. This beautiful photographic replica of the $350,000 original is printed on archival 100% cotton paper and available for purchase in your choice of two sizes and three binding styles here: https://greatsite.com/shop/facsimile-reproductions/1611-king-james-bible-super-deluxe-leather-pulpit-folio-size-edition/