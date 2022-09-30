1611 King James Bible First Edition Facsimile Reproductions

http://WWW.GREATSITE.COM presents the 1611 King James Bible First Edition Facsimile Reproduction. The King James Bible is the most printed book in the history of the world. This is the best-selling item on our entire website. This beautiful photographic replica of the $350,000 original is printed on archival 100% cotton paper and available for purchase in your choice of two sizes and three binding styles here: https://greatsite.com/shop/facsimile-reproductions/1611-king-james-bible-super-deluxe-leather-pulpit-folio-size-edition/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.