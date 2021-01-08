BLM man filmed Capitol shooting on the 6th, Antifa instigating smashing windows? Tucker dumps Trump

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We're beginning to learn more about the individuals who were inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.



A young man named John Sullivan was there. He's from Utah and the founder of "Insurgence USA," which is a group dedicated to "racial justice and police reform." According to numerous news reports, he has a history of organizing leftist protests and identifies with Black Lives Matter.



Over the summer, Sullivan was arrested after organizing a violent riot in Utah that ended with a shooting. One of the host groups was the Salt Lake Antifascist [Antifa] Coalition. From Deseret News:



One of the organizers of a protest in Provo that resulted in a motorist being shot was arrested on Thursday.



John Earle Sullivan, 25, of Sandy, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of rioting, making a threat of violence and criminal mischief.



and honk their horns to show support for law enforcement.



Another group planned a counterprotest at the same time and place. On Facebook, its event page was originally titled End Police Brutality but was later changed to Marching for Racial Equality. The Facebook pages listed the event’s hosts as the groups Insurgence, Solidarity for Justice, Salt Lake Equal Rights Movement and the Salt Lake Antifascist Coalition.



“As a protest organizer John Sullivan is heard and seen as he is promoting protesters to block roadways, keeping motorists from traveling lawfully and freely.”



Sullivan was also captured on video threatening to beat a woman in an SUV, according to the affidavit, and then kicking her door, leaving a dent.



Sullivan was seen with Jesse Taggart — the man charged with shooting the motorist — throughout the protest, the affidavit states.



“As a protest organizer, John Sullivan is heard talking about seeing the shooting, looking at the gun and seeing smoke coming from it. John did not condemn the attempted murder nor attempt to stop it nor aide in its investigation by police.”



"John did not condemn the attempted murder nor attempt to stop it nor aide in its investigation by police.”