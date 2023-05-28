Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
3 YEAR OLD HAS A STROKE AND HEART ATTACK AFTER THE COVID19 MRNA POISONOUS JAB
29 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published Sunday |

HOW MUCH MORE DEATH CAN YOU STAND WITHOUT STANDING UP???

DOES IT HAVE TO BE YOUR CHILD? THEN WILL YOU STAND?

DONT LET IT GET TO THAT! - ACT NOW! AND ACT ACCORDINGLY!

GREAT CRIMES ARE BEING COMMITTED ON THE EARTH TO HUMANITY IN THE NAME OF SCIENCE? - ITS NOT SCIENCE ITS PURE EVIL SET TO ERASE YOU FROM EXISTENCE AND TURN YOU TO DUST! - A ZIONIST CABAL OF EVIL 

Keywords
lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine loveone god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket