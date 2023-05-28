3 YEAR OLD HAS A STROKE AND HEART ATTACK AFTER THE COVID19 MRNA POISONOUS JAB

HOW MUCH MORE DEATH CAN YOU STAND WITHOUT STANDING UP???
DOES IT HAVE TO BE YOUR CHILD? THEN WILL YOU STAND?
DONT LET IT GET TO THAT! - ACT NOW! AND ACT ACCORDINGLY!
GREAT CRIMES ARE BEING COMMITTED ON THE EARTH TO HUMANITY IN THE NAME OF SCIENCE? - ITS NOT SCIENCE ITS PURE EVIL SET TO ERASE YOU FROM EXISTENCE AND TURN YOU TO DUST! - A ZIONIST CABAL OF EVIL
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.