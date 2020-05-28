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KILLING OF GEORGE FLOYD WAS A PSYOP EXPOSED THROUGH GEMATRIA BY ZACHARY K. HUBBARD
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249 views • May 28, 2020
THE WHOLE THING WAS A PSYOP, PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATION!🧠
It was done to arouse the people to creating separation between the mass, this is what the media does best
Through the use of gemtria everything became so much clearer, YOU MUST UNDERSTAND OR LEARN THIS ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE!
GEMTRIA EFFECT NEWS:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ-A...
Gematria calculator :
http://www.gematrinator.com/calculato...
It was done to arouse the people to creating separation between the mass, this is what the media does best
Through the use of gemtria everything became so much clearer, YOU MUST UNDERSTAND OR LEARN THIS ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE!
GEMTRIA EFFECT NEWS:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ-A...
Gematria calculator :
http://www.gematrinator.com/calculato...
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