Graphene ? France capsules of a food supplement against bloating (containing vegetal coal and plants) are attracted by a strong neodym magnet (12-26-2021) En France, des gélules réagissent à un aimant

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Speaking in French, I have made a simple experiment with capsules of a French food supplement, and a strong neodym magnet. I don’t know what’s in the capsule, according to the description of the ingredients, it shouldn’t be attracted by any magnet. Make your own experiment if you wish.
(forte pharma is located in Monaco (Principality), southern of france))