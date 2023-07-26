Create New Account
On the Eve of the Plea Deal.... are Hunters lawyers on coke?? Faked call to Judge!!
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago

UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!

Hunter Biden’s plea deal is now in jeopardy after his attorneys tried to pull a fast one on the judge today.

On the eve of his day in court, Hunter’s lawyers called the courthouse clerk PRETENDING to be a Republican attorney and told the clerk: our bad, we didn’t really mean to file all that whistleblower stuff!


Can you just strike that from the public record?


You really can’t make this stuff up.

