On the Eve of the Plea Deal.... are Hunters lawyers on coke?? Faked call to Judge!!

UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!

Hunter Biden’s plea deal is now in jeopardy after his attorneys tried to pull a fast one on the judge today.

On the eve of his day in court, Hunter’s lawyers called the courthouse clerk PRETENDING to be a Republican attorney and told the clerk: our bad, we didn’t really mean to file all that whistleblower stuff!





Can you just strike that from the public record?





You really can’t make this stuff up.