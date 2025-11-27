BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Innovative Cancer Treatments That Are Game-Changers - Dr. William Makis Interview
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
701 followers
62 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BiELRCM4yE

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@TempletonWellnessFoundation


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Innovative Cancer Treatments That Are Game-Changers - Dr. William Makis Interview


Join James Templeton in an eye-opening interview with Dr. William Makis, a distinguished physician, researcher, and cancer treatment pioneer.


Dr. Makis holds a degree in Immunology from the University of Toronto and graduated from McGill University School of Medicine. He brings extensive expertise in oncology, nuclear medicine, and radiology.


With over 100 peer-reviewed publications and experience diagnosing more than 10,000 cancer patients using advanced PET/CT scans, Dr. Makis is known for his innovative treatments for late-stage cancer.


He is also an advocate for healthcare reform, fighting corruption and championing patient-centered ethics.


In this interview, discover groundbreaking alternative cancer treatments. Dr. Makis shares promising results from repurposed drugs like fenbendazole and ivermectin, which may help treat stage 4 cancer by blocking sugar uptake in cancer cells.


Learn about the critical role of Right to Try legislation, the benefits of fasting as a complementary therapy, and why CBD oil is sometimes used in brain cancer treatment.


Dr. Makis highlights the importance of rebuilding trust in medical care and offers hope with insights on integrating natural remedies like Vitamin C and curcumin into holistic cancer treatment plans.

