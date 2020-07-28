STEVE PIECZENIK: Documini: REVOLT, TREASON, TRAITORS, CIA, GLOBALISTS, WIKILEAKS

CIRCULAR TIMESDr. Steve Pieczenik: On Nov. 1, An Expose of TREASON: TRAITORS: & REVOLT was ANNOUNCED: NEWS about American Intelligence, Security, Military and other Government Officials who are COUNTERING the Coup d’état that HILLARY CLINTON and her CORRUPT CRONIES affected on November 1st, 2016, AGAINST the AMERICAN PEOPLE AND THEIR GOVERNMENT. INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES working with Julian Assange, of WIKILEAKS, are in full Counter Attack against the Cronisim and Clinton Crime Machine. The McCarthyism era of "THE RUSSIANS" are coming is a false narrative, The Russians are not the ones leaking to Julian Assange on the Clintons, DNC and internal memos. Steve Pieczenik was Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under Henry Kissinger, Cyrus Vance and James Baker.[3] His expertise includes foreign policy, international crisis management and psychological warfare. He served the presidential administrations of Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in the capacity of deputy assistant secretary. I do not own the copyright to Dr. Steve Pieczenik's Clips - I use them in FAIR USE. Archived for Future Posterity. Thank you DOC....Steve PieczenikFrom Wikipedia, the free encyclopediaProfessional life[edit]Pieczenik was Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under Henry Kissinger, Cyrus Vance and James Baker.[3] His expertise includes foreign policy, international crisis management and psychological warfare.[7] He served the presidential administrations of Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in the capacity of deputy assistant secretary.[8]In 1974, Pieczenik joined the US State Department as a consultant to help in the restructuring of its Office for the Prevention of Terrorism.[2]In 1976, Pieczenik was made Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for management.[2][5][9][10]At the US State Department, he served as a "specialist on hostage taking".[11] He has been credited with devising successful negotiating strategies and tactics used in several high-profile hostage situations, including the 1976 TWA Flight 355 hostage situation and the 1977 kidnapping of the son of Cyprus' president.[2] He was involved in negotiations for the release of Aldo Moro after Moro was kidnapped.[12] As a renowned psychiatrist, he was utilized as a press source for early information on the mental state of the hostages involved in the Iranian hostage crisis after they were freed.[13] In 1977, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Mary McGrory described Stephen Pieczenik as "one of the most 'brilliantly competent' men in the field of terrorism".[14] He worked "side by side" with Police Chief Maurice J. Cullinane in the Washington, D.C. command center of Mayor Walter Washington during the 1977 Hanafi Siege.[15] In 1978, Pieczenik was known as "a psychiatrist and political scientist in the U.S. State Department whose credentials and experiences are probably unique among officials handling terrorist situations".[2]On September 17, 1978 the Camp David Accords were signed. Pieczenik was at the secret Camp David negotiations leading up to the signing of the Accords. He worked out strategy and tactics based on psychopolitical dynamics. He correctly predicted that given their common backgrounds, Egyptian President Anwar El Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin would get along.[3]In 1979, he resigned as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State over the handling of the Iranian hostage crisis.[4]In the early 1980s, Pieczenik wrote an article for The Washington Post in which he claimed to have heard a senior US official in the State Department Operations Center give permission for the attack that led to the death of US Ambassador Adolph Dubs in Kabul, Afghanistan in 1979.[16]Pieczenik got to know Syrian President Hafez Assad well during his 20 years in the US State Department.[3]In 1982, Pieczenik was mentioned in an article in The New York Times as "a psychiatrist who has treated C.I.A. employees".[17]In 2001, Pieczenik operated as chief executive officer of Strategic Intelligence Associates, a consulting firm.[18]Pieczenik has been affiliated in a professional capacity as a psychiatrist with the National Institute of Mental Health.[19]Pieczenik has consulted with the United States Institute of Peace and the RAND Corporation.[20]As recently as October 6, 2012, Pieczenik was listed as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).[21] According to Internet Archive, his name was removed from the CFR roster sometime between October 6 and November 18, 2012.[22] Publicly, Pieczenik no longer appears as a member of the CFR.[23]Pieczenik is fluent in five languages, including Russian, Spanish and French.[2][3][4]Pieczenik has lectured at the National Defense University.[7]Dr. Colette DowellChief Executive EditorCircular Timeshttp://www.circulart