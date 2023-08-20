Create New Account
Potato Tilling & Planting Talks August Florida Homestead Alexander G
Published 20 hours ago

My husband & our dear friend have joined up for an impromptu talk out in the garden ~ This was filmed on August 19th 2023 at home in Florida where we are making an endeavor to do a late planting of potatoes to satisfy our needs for food preps as well as to provide for next spring when we plant the next crop using seed potato from what is being planted in the here & now! Thanks for being here! Much appreciate that! Featured in this video is Alex G (Aravinda das) along side Radha Krishnaa das ~ Both experienced in life & gardening/horticultural practices ~ Joined up here in some fun in the sun! Sharing the mercy!

Keywords
gardeninghomesteadingpotato plantingseed potatoflorida living

