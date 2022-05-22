© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PETER KELLOW. THE NATURE OF THE GLOBAL PARASITIC ELITE
Follow
0
Share
Report
77 views • May 22, 2022
Here I discuss the nature of the globalist parasites in order to get a fix on who they are, what they are and how they operate amongst us
The parasites of any nation are outside of the body of the nation and have separate and different interest from the nation, just as in nature the interests of the parasite is not that of the host.
Parasites are always, but always, detrimental to their host
Human parasites naturally become part of the globalist world as they displace themselves from their nation.
The parasitic class makes up the globalist class
The parasites of any nation are outside of the body of the nation and have separate and different interest from the nation, just as in nature the interests of the parasite is not that of the host.
Parasites are always, but always, detrimental to their host
Human parasites naturally become part of the globalist world as they displace themselves from their nation.
The parasitic class makes up the globalist class
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.