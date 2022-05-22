PETER KELLOW. THE NATURE OF THE GLOBAL PARASITIC ELITE

Here I discuss the nature of the globalist parasites in order to get a fix on who they are, what they are and how they operate amongst us

The parasites of any nation are outside of the body of the nation and have separate and different interest from the nation, just as in nature the interests of the parasite is not that of the host.

Parasites are always, but always, detrimental to their host

Human parasites naturally become part of the globalist world as they displace themselves from their nation.

The parasitic class makes up the globalist class