WEF Bans Natural Conception: All Babies Must Be Lab-Grown by 2030

The tyranny is spreading. The global elites at the World Economic Forum are now making moves to control the genetic material of every child who is born into the world in future generations.

According to the WEF, humanity will be better equipped to deal with the challenges of the future if unborn children undergo gene editing to ensure they are free of diseases and disabilities, including psychological traits which the elite disapprove of.

The WEF is laying the groundwork to take over every aspect of our lives.

-Visit www.FieldofGreens.com and use promo code TPV for 15% off your first order.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

