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Russia's Lavrov - Today - Putin-Zelensky talks Counterproductive Without De- NAZIFICATION - 032822
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130 views • March 29, 2022
Direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky would be "counterproductive", the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov says, calling for Ukraine to "cease" being a country which "encourages neo-Nazi and Nazi ideology".
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* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infriging. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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