© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do masks even work? Can you be forced to wear one? Dr. Kaufman weighs in
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • August 11, 2020
Spiro Skouras, June 21, 2020
We are beginning to see more and more mask mandates being rolled out, which raises many questions. Does wearing a mask offer protection from the virus? Is wearing a mask for extended periods of time pose any risk to your health? Can the government or employers really make you wear a mask?
In this interview, Spiro is joined by Dr. Andrew Kaufman to discuss these issue in addition to another concerning aspect regarding mandated masks.
Are we being conditioned to accept other mandates? If they can make you wear a mask, what will they make you do next? Mandatory testing? Mandatory vaccination? Do not miss this important interview!
Dr. Andrew Kaufman’s Website
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
Department of Labor & OSHA
https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
Department of Labor & OSHA
https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/covid-19-faq.html#cloth-face-coverings
Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372?query=TOC
A Cluster Randomised Trial of Cloth Masks Compared With Medical Masks in Healthcare Workers
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25903751/
The Physiological Impact of Wearing an N95 Mask During Hemodialysis as a Precaution Against SARS in Patients With End-Stage Renal Disease
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15340662/
Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy
***
Spiro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKOQNYoZjaa_8V0uPOueeQ
We are beginning to see more and more mask mandates being rolled out, which raises many questions. Does wearing a mask offer protection from the virus? Is wearing a mask for extended periods of time pose any risk to your health? Can the government or employers really make you wear a mask?
In this interview, Spiro is joined by Dr. Andrew Kaufman to discuss these issue in addition to another concerning aspect regarding mandated masks.
Are we being conditioned to accept other mandates? If they can make you wear a mask, what will they make you do next? Mandatory testing? Mandatory vaccination? Do not miss this important interview!
Dr. Andrew Kaufman’s Website
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
Department of Labor & OSHA
https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
Department of Labor & OSHA
https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/covid-19-faq.html#cloth-face-coverings
Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372?query=TOC
A Cluster Randomised Trial of Cloth Masks Compared With Medical Masks in Healthcare Workers
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25903751/
The Physiological Impact of Wearing an N95 Mask During Hemodialysis as a Precaution Against SARS in Patients With End-Stage Renal Disease
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15340662/
Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy
***
Spiro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKOQNYoZjaa_8V0uPOueeQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.